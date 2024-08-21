Blue Trust Inc. Has $115,000 Stock Position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 401.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in New York Times in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,712,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in New York Times by 37.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 5.1% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 15.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in New York Times by 1,126.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 60,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 55,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NYT has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on New York Times from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on New York Times from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on New York Times from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 18,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.92, for a total transaction of $986,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,487,546.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William Bardeen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total value of $109,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,786.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE NYT opened at $54.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.81. The New York Times Company has a twelve month low of $39.73 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.82 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 10.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

New York Times Company Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

