Blue Trust Inc. Has $116,000 Stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI)

Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) by 392.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in PLDT were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 19.7% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PLDT by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in PLDT by 337.8% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 37,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 29,225 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PHI opened at $28.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.57. PLDT Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $30.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a $0.634 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is an increase from PLDT’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is 39.26%.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

