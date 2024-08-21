Blue Trust Inc. Has $116,000 Stock Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 23.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 96.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 854 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Security National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL opened at $40.91 on Wednesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $908.28 million, a PE ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.43.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 22.11% and a net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CBRL shares. StockNews.com cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 20th. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.86.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

