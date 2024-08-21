Blue Trust Inc. Has $93,000 Stake in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 27.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,457 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in KBR were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in KBR during the 4th quarter worth about $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of KBR by 359.9% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 55.5% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 966,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344,800 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in KBR by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,084,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 331,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onex Canada Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in KBR during the 4th quarter worth $11,742,000. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Performance

Shares of KBR stock opened at $66.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $65.00 and a 200-day moving average of $63.20. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $49.37 and a one year high of $69.37. The stock has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of -34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 27.92%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total value of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on KBR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on KBR from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of KBR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KBR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

KBR Profile

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

