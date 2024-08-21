Blue Trust Inc. Increases Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,080 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,286,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,020,000 after buying an additional 654,460 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 14,057.8% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 577,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after acquiring an additional 572,996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after acquiring an additional 505,101 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.21.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LNT opened at $57.54 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $45.15 and a 12-month high of $58.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.62 and a 200 day moving average of $50.93.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $894.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.82%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

