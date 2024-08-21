Blue Trust Inc. Increases Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 203.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Cyril Perducat sold 659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.11, for a total transaction of $171,412.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,309.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.37, for a total transaction of $63,579.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,088,547.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,732 shares of company stock valued at $445,133 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of ROK stock opened at $265.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $242.81 and a 1-year high of $317.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $266.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $272.54.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.88%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROK. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $305.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $280.14.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Stories

