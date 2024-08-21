Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 9.3% during the second quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,677,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 317.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 201,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,071,000 after purchasing an additional 152,950 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in shares of Ball by 7.0% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,721,000 after purchasing an additional 12,795 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BALL opened at $63.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.63. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $42.81 and a 1 year high of $71.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Ball had a net margin of 32.79% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that permits the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Ball’s payout ratio is 6.02%.

BALL has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Baird R W raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Ball from $73.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.08.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

