Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stake in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Free Report) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,069 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Sterling Infrastructure were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STRL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $55,000. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure during the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Sterling Infrastructure by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Sterling Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

STRL stock opened at $111.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.45 and a 52-week high of $137.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75.

Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $582.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.70 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 7.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: E-Infrastructure Solutions, Transportation Solutions, and Building Solutions. The E-Infrastructure Solutions segment provides site development services for the blue-chip end users in the e-commerce distribution center, data center, manufacturing, warehousing, and power generation sectors.

