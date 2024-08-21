Blue Trust Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 179.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,476 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $112,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Honda Motor by 91.3% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $30,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 5.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th.

Honda Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:HMC opened at $31.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $27.69 and a 1 year high of $37.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.70. The company has a market cap of $54.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $34.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.75 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honda Motor Profile

(Free Report)

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honda Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honda Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.