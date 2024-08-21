Blue Trust Inc. Makes New Investment in CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA)

Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,080 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in CNA Financial by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,178,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $49,851,000 after buying an additional 199,209 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CNA Financial by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,079,000 after acquiring an additional 7,201 shares during the last quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of CNA Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. CORDA Investment Management LLC. now owns 631,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,705,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CNA Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,296,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in CNA Financial by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 336,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the period. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

CNA Financial Price Performance

NYSE CNA opened at $49.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.32. CNA Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $37.95 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.64.

CNA Financial Announces Dividend

CNA Financial ( NYSE:CNA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. CNA Financial had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CNA Financial Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. CNA Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CNA Financial news, EVP Jane Elizabeth Possell sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.08, for a total value of $213,667.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,009 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,832.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNA has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of CNA Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded CNA Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th.

View Our Latest Research Report on CNA

About CNA Financial

(Free Report)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity and cyber coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CNA Financial Co. (NYSE:CNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.