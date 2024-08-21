Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 154 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) by 40.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 531 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $99,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Insight Enterprises by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,959 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $718,326,000 after acquiring an additional 13,072 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Insight Enterprises by 27.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,149,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,700,000 after buying an additional 467,088 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 54.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 907,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $168,398,000 after buying an additional 321,780 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 791,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,291,000 after buying an additional 21,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 405,407 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,211,000 after acquiring an additional 88,641 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSIT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $233.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $204.52 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.34 and a 1-year high of $228.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $202.54 and a 200-day moving average of $194.42.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The software maker reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 3.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Insight Enterprises

In related news, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Insight Enterprises news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 450,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.49, for a total value of $86,620,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,061,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,844,140.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adrian P. Gregory sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total transaction of $538,532.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $675,026.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Insight Enterprises

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.