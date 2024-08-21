Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 1,583 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS – Free Report) by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TS. Greenleaf Trust bought a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC increased its position in Tenaris by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Tenaris by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 642,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $22,317,000 after acquiring an additional 43,223 shares in the last quarter. 10.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Tenaris from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Tenaris Price Performance

Tenaris stock opened at $27.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.78. Tenaris S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $27.24 and a fifty-two week high of $40.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.38). Tenaris had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tenaris

Tenaris SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, line pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; and coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines.

