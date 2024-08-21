Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 16,891 Shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) by 201.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,258 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Mizuho Financial Group were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 6,088 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 61.0% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 84,712 shares of the bank’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 20.7% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 96,789 shares of the bank’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,610 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 29,299 shares of the bank’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,251 shares during the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MFG opened at $4.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $53.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.39. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.09 and a 12-month high of $4.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

