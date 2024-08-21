Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 20,660 Shares of LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) by 268.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,361 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 20,660 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in LG Display were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LPL. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in LG Display by 43.4% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 19,608 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 5,935 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 307.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,756 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in LG Display by 66.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 7,211 shares during the period.

LPL opened at $4.11 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $5.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.07.

LPL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. StockNews.com raised LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th.

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

