Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 256 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 368 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $64,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 635 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 990 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get InterDigital alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down previously from $106.00) on shares of InterDigital in a research note on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com cut InterDigital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total transaction of $269,472.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,681.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John D. Jr. Markley sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.28, for a total transaction of $86,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,646.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Derek K. Aberle sold 2,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $269,472.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,681.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InterDigital Stock Down 0.2 %

IDCC stock opened at $134.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.42. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.65 and a 1-year high of $140.60. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12.

InterDigital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

About InterDigital

(Free Report)

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.