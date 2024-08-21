Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 6,011 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 113.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,327 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,011 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $265,327,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Kinross Gold by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,960,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $925,392,000 after purchasing an additional 13,099,791 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,898,452 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $102,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,162,124 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 321.5% during the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 6,695,496 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $55,707,000 after buying an additional 5,107,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold during the first quarter valued at about $23,907,000. 63.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on KGC shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. CIBC boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $8.15 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Kinross Gold from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Cormark raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.33.

NYSE:KGC opened at $9.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.19. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $9.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.12.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 33.33%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

