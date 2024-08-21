Blue Trust Inc. Purchases 85 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 14.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choreo LLC grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 5,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 198,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,268,000 after buying an additional 33,135 shares during the period. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Savoir Faire Capital Management L.P. now owns 65,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,296,000 after acquiring an additional 24,897 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 1,525.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,046,000 after acquiring an additional 61,576 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 93.7% in the first quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 72,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,032,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLX opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.36. The firm has a market cap of $18.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.39. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $114.68 and a fifty-two week high of $158.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Clorox’s payout ratio is presently 252.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on CLX. Argus upgraded shares of Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on Clorox from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.94.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

