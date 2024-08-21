Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter worth $251,000. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 27,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 192.0% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 1,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Pauline Richards purchased 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

NYSE APO opened at $109.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $62.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.24. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.11 and a 1-year high of $126.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.18 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on APO shares. Bank of America raised Apollo Global Management from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on APO

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.