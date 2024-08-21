Blue Trust Inc. Raises Holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD)

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Ziff Davis were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Ziff Davis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ziff Davis by 362.2% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 686 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Ziff Davis during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZD opened at $44.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.11 and a beta of 1.29. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.76 and a 12-month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03.

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $320.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Ziff Davis had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Ziff Davis from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ziff Davis from $58.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ziff Davis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Ziff Davis from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

