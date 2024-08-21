Blue Trust Inc. Raises Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 465.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after buying an additional 827,234 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,399,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,239,000 after buying an additional 86,887 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,696,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,777,000 after buying an additional 82,523 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,413,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,473,000 after buying an additional 14,460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,124,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 46,379 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHO opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.31 and a 200 day moving average of $48.14. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.65 and a 1-year high of $48.85.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.