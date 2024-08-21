Bonterra Resources (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Trading Down 1%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Get Free Report) shares were down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 25,600 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 111,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.18.

Bonterra Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits. It also owns 100% interest in the Bachelor Mill. Bonterra Resources Inc was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Val-D'or, Canada.

