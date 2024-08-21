Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 5,226,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,218,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).
Bowleven Stock Down 8.4 %
The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.21.
About Bowleven
Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Bowleven
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.