Bowleven (LON:BLVN) Shares Down 8.9%

Shares of Bowleven plc (LON:BLVN – Get Free Report) traded down 8.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.21 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.21 ($0.00). 5,226,194 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 329% from the average session volume of 1,218,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.23 ($0.00).

Bowleven Stock Down 8.4 %

The company has a market cap of £3.89 million, a P/E ratio of -16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.20 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.21.

About Bowleven

(Get Free Report)

Bowleven plc engages in the exploration and appraisal of oil and gas properties in West Africa. It holds a 25% interest in the shallow water offshore Etinde permit that covers an area of approximately 461 square kilometers located in Cameroon. The company was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bowleven Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bowleven and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.