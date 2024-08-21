Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Shares Up 5.8%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). 1,736,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,576,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).
Brave Bison Group Stock Up 0.9 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.50.
Brave Bison Group Company Profile
Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Brave Bison Group
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Brave Bison Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brave Bison Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.