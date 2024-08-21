Brave Bison Group (LON:BBSN) Shares Up 5.8%

Brave Bison Group plc (LON:BBSN – Get Free Report) shares shot up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2.28 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03). 1,736,394 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,576,239 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.15 ($0.03).

Brave Bison Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £29.61 million, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2.50.

Brave Bison Group Company Profile

Brave Bison Group plc provides digital advertising and technology services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers social media advertising, influencer marketing, paid media, e-commerce software integration, e-commerce system design, and other services.

