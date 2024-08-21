Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) General Counsel Sells $158,571.21 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 3,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $158,571.21. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 210,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,708,674.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Susan Wiseman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 20th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,577 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.58, for a total value of $155,885.66.

On Thursday, August 1st, Susan Wiseman sold 12,000 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $509,760.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,500 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $322,800.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Susan Wiseman sold 7,079 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.18, for a total value of $298,592.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Susan Wiseman sold 5,496 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $230,832.00.

On Thursday, July 11th, Susan Wiseman sold 3,558 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $136,662.78.

Braze Price Performance

NASDAQ BRZE opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.93 and a 1 year high of $61.53. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.09.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative net margin of 25.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.85%. The business had revenue of $135.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Braze from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Braze in a report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on Braze from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Braze has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter worth about $10,166,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Braze in the second quarter valued at about $971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Braze Company Profile

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

