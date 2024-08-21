Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE) Director Gitanjli Datt Purchases 3,000 Shares

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. (TSE:BRE – Get Free Report) Director Gitanjli Datt acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.11 per share, with a total value of C$39,330.00.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Bridgemarq Real Estate Services stock opened at C$13.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$126.27 million, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 1.29. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$11.06 and a 52 week high of C$15.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.34.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.09%. Bridgemarq Real Estate Services’s payout ratio is currently 190.14%.

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Company Profile

Bridgemarq Real Estate Services Inc provides various services to residential real estate brokers and REALTORS in Canada. The company offers information, tools, and services that assist its customers in the delivery of real estate services. It provides its services under the Royal LePage, Via Capitale, Johnston and Daniel, and Proprio Direct brand names.

