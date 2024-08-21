Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.
Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $23.90.
About Brighthouse Financial
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Brighthouse Financial
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Stanley Druckenmiller’s Latest Bet: MELI—Should You Follow Suit?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Traditional IRA vs. Roth IRA vs. 401(k): A Comparison
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Is AMD Closing the Gap with Nvidia After its Recent Acquisition?
Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.