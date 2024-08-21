Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a boost from Brighthouse Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Brighthouse Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BHFAL opened at $22.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. Brighthouse Financial has a 52-week low of $19.10 and a 52-week high of $23.90.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

