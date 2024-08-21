Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stock Price Down 1.9%

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $160.42 and last traded at $162.59. Approximately 5,166,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 31,606,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Broadcom from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Broadcom from $156.60 to $204.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.08.

The company has a market cap of $770.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.12.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.10% and a return on equity of 35.82%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.03%.

In other news, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total value of $444,566.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 7,502 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,705.95, for a total transaction of $12,798,036.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,191 shares in the company, valued at $235,746,936.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Justine Page sold 2,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $444,566.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,809,714.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,327,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 641 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,278 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,107,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

