Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,125,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,568 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.60% of Broadstone Net Lease worth $17,864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNL. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter valued at $180,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BNL shares. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.60.

Broadstone Net Lease Stock Down 0.7 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $17.66 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.11. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $18.10.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 4.85%. The company had revenue of $105.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.83%.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

