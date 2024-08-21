Brokerages Set AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) PT at $6.03

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Strong Sell” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.03.

AMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on AMC Entertainment from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.10 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Macquarie raised their price objective on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the second quarter valued at $50,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 817.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMC stock opened at $5.01 on Friday. AMC Entertainment has a 1 year low of $2.38 and a 1 year high of $40.30. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $4.42.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

