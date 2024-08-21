Brokerages Set DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) PT at $154.00

Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the five analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $157.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DVA. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of DaVita from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of DaVita from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 8th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

In other DaVita news, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,148,771.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other DaVita news, COO Michael David Staffieri sold 9,539 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.03, for a total transaction of $1,431,136.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,299,008.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Kathleen Alyce Waters sold 7,857 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,148,771.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,137,038.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 58.6% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DaVita by 90.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DaVita stock opened at $147.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.12. DaVita has a 1 year low of $71.51 and a 1 year high of $152.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.68.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 77.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DaVita will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure in the United States. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also offers outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; operates clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

