Brokerages Set Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE) Target Price at $22.17

Shares of Excelerate Energy, Inc. (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.17.

Several research analysts have commented on EE shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Excelerate Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Excelerate Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Excelerate Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Get Excelerate Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Excelerate Energy

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Excelerate Energy

Excelerate Energy Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EE. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $886,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new position in Excelerate Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,202,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Excelerate Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Excelerate Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EE opened at $19.35 on Friday. Excelerate Energy has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $20.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average of $17.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Excelerate Energy (NYSE:EE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.06). Excelerate Energy had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $183.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Excelerate Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Excelerate Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Excelerate Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.90%.

About Excelerate Energy

(Get Free Report

Excelerate Energy, Inc provides flexible liquefied natural gas (LNG) solutions worldwide. The company offers regasification services, including floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs), infrastructure development, and LNG and natural gas supply, procurement, and distribution services; LNG terminal services; and natural gas supply to-power projects.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Excelerate Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Excelerate Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.