Brokerages Set Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) PT at $66.67

Shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAST. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Fastenal from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Get Fastenal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FAST

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Fastenal news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP James C. Jansen sold 11,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $732,191.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,096.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $221,480. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 101,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,509 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $747,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth $1,282,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,936,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $53.83 and a twelve month high of $79.04. The company has a market cap of $38.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is 77.61%.

About Fastenal

(Get Free Report

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.