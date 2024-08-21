Brokerages Set HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) Price Target at $30.00

HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSTM. StockNews.com cut shares of HealthStream from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of HealthStream from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

HealthStream stock opened at $28.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20. The stock has a market cap of $860.26 million, a P/E ratio of 48.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.38. HealthStream has a fifty-two week low of $20.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.15.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $71.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HealthStream will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.028 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 5th. HealthStream’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

In other HealthStream news, SVP Kevin P. O’hara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $84,090.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $267,041.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 172.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 996 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of HealthStream by 405.4% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of HealthStream during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

HealthStream, Inc provides Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) based applications for healthcare organizations in the United States. The company's solutions help healthcare organizations in meeting their ongoing clinical development, talent management, training, education, assessment, competency management, safety and compliance, and scheduling, as well as provider credentialing, privileging, and enrollment needs.

