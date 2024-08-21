Brokerages Set Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY) Target Price at $123.81

Revvity, Inc. (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.81.

Several research analysts have issued reports on RVTY shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on Revvity from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays increased their target price on Revvity from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Revvity from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on Revvity from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink began coverage on Revvity in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $119.50 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.76, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.05. Revvity has a one year low of $79.50 and a one year high of $128.15.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $691.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $690.33 million. Revvity had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 6.26%. Revvity’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Revvity will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. Revvity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.14%.

In related news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of Revvity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,075,974. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Revvity news, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.86, for a total value of $412,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,524. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joel S. Goldberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.46, for a total value of $441,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,075,974. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Revvity in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

