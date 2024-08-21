Brokerages Set Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) Price Target at $10.43

Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.43.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RZLT. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Rezolute from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, CFO Daron Evans bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $161,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $161,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders bought 57,124 shares of company stock worth $220,314. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RZLT. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Rezolute by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 10,154,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544,053 shares during the last quarter. Vivo Capital LLC boosted its stake in Rezolute by 569.4% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 3,242,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,758,403 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $4,080,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Rezolute during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,503,000. Finally, Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rezolute during the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rezolute stock opened at $4.34 on Friday. Rezolute has a 52-week low of $0.72 and a 52-week high of $6.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.35 and a 200-day moving average of $3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.19 million, a P/E ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.20.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for metabolic diseases associated with chronic glucose imbalance in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

