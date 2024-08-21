Brokerages Set Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY) Target Price at $108.00

Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the four analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Get Sony Group alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SONY

Sony Group Trading Down 0.7 %

SONY stock opened at $90.77 on Friday. Sony Group has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $100.88. The stock has a market cap of $112.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $87.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Shares of Sony Group are set to split before the market opens on Monday, September 30th. The 5-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 14th. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Monday, September 30th.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $19.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.42 billion. Sony Group had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that Sony Group will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sony Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Sony Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 532,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,406,000 after purchasing an additional 23,724 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 128,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,154,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares in the last quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $907,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sony Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 119,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,357,000 after acquiring an additional 18,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sony Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,153,000. 14.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sony Group

(Get Free Report

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sony Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sony Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.