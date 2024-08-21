Brokerages Set Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) PT at $43.23

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.23.

Several brokerages recently commented on SYM. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Symbotic from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Symbotic in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Symbotic from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Symbotic from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Symbotic stock opened at $23.87 on Friday. Symbotic has a 1-year low of $20.90 and a 1-year high of $59.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.46 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.00.

Symbotic (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $491.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.56 million. Symbotic had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a positive return on equity of 4.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Symbotic will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Symbotic news, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $2,044,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.92, for a total value of $81,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 214,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,758,353.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Ladensohn sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $2,044,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 140,907 shares of company stock worth $5,181,203. 38.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $232,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Symbotic by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $252,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Symbotic in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Symbotic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

