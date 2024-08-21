Brokers Issue Forecasts for American Electric Power Company, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEP)

American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Electric Power in a report released on Monday, August 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the company will earn $5.90 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.89. The consensus estimate for American Electric Power’s current full-year earnings is $5.59 per share.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. American Electric Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim increased their price target on American Electric Power from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.08.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AEP opened at $97.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $92.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.74. American Electric Power has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $104.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Electric Power

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.31%.

About American Electric Power

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

