Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BIP. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.20.

Shares of NYSE:BIP opened at $31.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.40. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a one year low of $21.03 and a one year high of $33.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 102.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BIP.UN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.80). The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 0.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Point Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, midstream, and data businesses in North and South America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Utilities segment operates approximately 2,900 km of electricity transmission lines; 4,200 km of natural gas pipelines; 8.1 million electricity and natural gas connections; and 0.6 million long-term contracted sub-metering services.

