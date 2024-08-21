Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 11,762 iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,311,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 777,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,034,000 after buying an additional 20,533 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 236,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 25,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 11,162 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA DBMF opened at $27.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $976.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.04. iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF has a twelve month low of $25.60 and a twelve month high of $30.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80.

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

