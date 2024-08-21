Brookstone Capital Management Acquires Shares of 3,302 Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,863,000 after purchasing an additional 479,490 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,019,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,044,000 after buying an additional 404,861 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 18,094.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,620,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,147,000 after acquiring an additional 4,594,722 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,147,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,140,000 after acquiring an additional 601,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,667,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,729,000 after acquiring an additional 93,599 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF stock opened at $65.69 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $47.72 and a 52 week high of $65.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.09.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.