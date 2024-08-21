Brookstone Capital Management Buys 2,759 Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,759 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GAB. Golden State Equity Partners grew its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 115,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 14,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 48,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 7.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.56 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 11,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 16,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,675,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

