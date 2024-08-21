Brookstone Capital Management Cuts Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HCR Wealth Advisors grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 46.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $129.91 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $102.66 and a 12-month high of $131.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $124.51 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. The stock has a market cap of $19.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.9304 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

