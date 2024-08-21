Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Position in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 233 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,255,000. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,953,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,871,000 after buying an additional 727,207 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 97.6% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 913,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,347,000 after buying an additional 451,429 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,406,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,252.8% during the 4th quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 340,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,154,000 after acquiring an additional 315,034 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $118.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.75. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $77.21 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lamar Advertising will post 7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LAMR. StockNews.com raised Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. TD Cowen raised their target price on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

