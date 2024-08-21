Brookstone Capital Management Has $241,000 Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,139 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Trimble were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRMB. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 38,884 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 14,074 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Trimble by 25.6% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 296,093 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $19,057,000 after acquiring an additional 60,409 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Trimble by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,203 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 17,979 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,479,817 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,126,000 after purchasing an additional 442,131 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Trimble by 484.3% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 90,705 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 75,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMB stock opened at $56.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.02 and a 200-day moving average of $57.75. The stock has a market cap of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.50. Trimble Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.57 and a 52-week high of $65.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $870.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $862.50 million. Trimble had a net margin of 40.70% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Trimble in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Trimble from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Trimble in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for project design and visualization; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

