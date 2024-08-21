Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:KJUL – Free Report) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.24% of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July worth $341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July during the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July by 98.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS KJUL opened at $28.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $142.83 million, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.62.

About Innovator U.S. Small Cap Power Buffer ETF – July

The Innovator Russell 2000 Power Buffer ETF – July (KJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the Russell 2000 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. KJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

