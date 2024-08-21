Brookstone Capital Management Invests $230,000 in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Charter Communications by 5,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 769.2% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Charter Communications from $260.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $360.93.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $347.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $322.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.43. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $236.08 and a 52-week high of $458.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.04.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $8.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.05 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

