Brookstone Capital Management Invests $253,000 in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,467,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% during the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after acquiring an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ opened at $70.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

