Brookstone Capital Management Invests $259,000 in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 135,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,482,000 after purchasing an additional 25,117 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 171.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,378 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Dell Technologies news, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total transaction of $2,221,219.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,986,536.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 389,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.79, for a total transaction of $61,799,321.31. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 731,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,172,669.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 16,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.16, for a total value of $2,221,219.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 806,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,986,536.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,058,131 shares of company stock worth $963,293,619. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DELL opened at $110.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.23. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.62 and a 12 month high of $179.70. The company has a market cap of $78.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.92.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $22.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.00% and a negative return on equity of 173.72%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd were issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.33%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DELL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.25.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

