Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its stake in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF were worth $344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 21,182.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 173,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,917,000 after acquiring an additional 172,641 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 155,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 75,623 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 88,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,568,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 78,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,270,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after buying an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTHR opened at $246.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $241.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.04. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.59 and a fifty-two week high of $250.12.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.776 per share. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.